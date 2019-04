RUPERT, Tina M.

RUPERT - Tina M. March 31, 2019. Loving mother of Megan McKendrick; cherished grandmother of Haisley Mae Knupfer; beloved daughter of Donald and the late Anita Rupert; dear sister of Larry (Michele) Murray and Verda Hujdu; survived by loving partner Michael Clark, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Wednesday, 4:00-7:00 PM.