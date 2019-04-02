Right-hander Jacob Waguespack named Bisons' opening day starter

Right-hander Jacob Waguespack has been named the Bisons' opening day starter for Thursday's 2 p.m. game against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Sahlen Field.

He made six starts and seven appearances for the Bisons last season, going 2-4 with a 5.03 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39.1 innings.

He was acquired from the Phillies at the trading deadline and set a modern-era Bisons record with 12 strikeouts in his debut, facing his former team, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Manager Bobby Meacham announced the rotation after Waguespack will be lefthander Shawn Morimando, right-hander Conor Fisk, right-hander Jordan Romano and right-hander David Paulino.