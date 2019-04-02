Reporters' Notebook: April 2, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: An assessment from British theater critic Kenneth Tynan, born on this date in 1927, “A critic is a man who knows the way but can’t drive the car.”

• • •

STOP AND SHOP – The Circle II Women’s group from the First Presbyterian Church, 149 Broad St., City of Tonawanda, will hold its Welcome Spring Sale and lunch from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will feature ham noodle casserole, fresh-baked pie and a beverage for $6. The Mini-Boutique, Crafts Shop, Thrift Shop and Plant Place will be open. Proceeds benefit local charities.

• • •

SAVE THE DATE – Thursday is the deadline for reservations for the next program in the Let’s Do Lunch series April 11 in Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park.

Following a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. featuring pasta with chicken and broccoli, historical impersonator Denise Reichard will portray one of her most popular characters, Eleanor Roosevelt.

“This will be a special farewell performance, as Ms. Reichard is retiring her historical characters at the end of 2019,” says luncheon series organizer Anne Helfrich. All adults are welcome. Cost is $10. To reserve a seat, call 662-9848.

• • •

CENTURY MARKER – Keynote speaker will be Andrew Beiter, director of the Summer Institute of Human Rights and Genocide Studies, as the Zonta Cheektowaga-Lancaster Foundation marks Zonta International’s 100th anniversary at its Yellow Rose Centennial Brunch at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Columns, 2221 Transit Road, Elma.

Tickets are $30, advance only, and can be obtained by calling 925-699-5853 or emailing zontafoundation.chtg.lancaster@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit scholarships and programs that benefit girls and women of all ages.

• • •

BRUSHING UP – The Niagara Frontier Plein Air Painters will talk about the best methods of painting and drawing outdoors at an informational workshop from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carnegie Art Center, 240 Goundry St., North Tonawanda. Cost is $5. Coffee, tea and water will be provided.

• • •

MUSIC AND MORE – The South Buffalo All-Stars, the South Buffalo Fresh Air Music Club, the Taverners, Crikwater and Boomer Daddys will be featured at the 28th Annual Get Together from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Ironworkers Hall, 196 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca.

Tickets are $20 and include draft beer, wine, pop and snacks. For a chance at a door prize, donate a canned good. Proceeds benefit Sister M. Celeste O’Bryan’s South Buffalo Community Table. For info and donations, call Peter Clancy at 822-6718.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Matt Roth, Yvonne Minor-Ragan, Vincent J. Coppola, Richard Pastwik, Brian “Al” Rathke, Shane Vredenburg, Deb Ruppel, Mike Sweeney, John Kaniecki, Wayne “Tuna” Christman, Julie Gromlovits, Ryan P. Yeates, Dan Robinson, Sam Partridge, Ryleigh Schneider, Roy Bruner and Madelyn Grace Buczkowski.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.