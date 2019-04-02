REDLO, Rochelle

REDLO - Rochelle On March 31, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Harry and Belle (nee Kushner) Redlo. Dear sister of Richard Redlo. Loyal friend and devoted teacher. Graveside services to be held Wednesday at 10:00 AM at Brith Israel Cemetery (Pine Ridge Rd., Cheektowaga). No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family would especially like to thank the staff at Elderwood Nursing Home of Grand Island. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC.