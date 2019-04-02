PRICE, AnnMarie

PRICE - AnnMarie Of West Seneca, passed away March 30, 2019. AnnMarie is survived by Roy, her loving husband of 64 years; daughter, Linda; step-sisters, Rose (Bernard) Jacek and Frances (Robert) Anthony; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Victoria (Ziembroski) and Joseph Chrobak; siblings, Helen (Joseph) Stancavage and John (Claire) Chrobak; step-mother, Helen (Draus); and step-siblings, Eleanor (William) Rendose, Henry (Marion) Ostrosky and Loretta (Charles) Dempsey. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at St. George's Church in West Falls, NY at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo or St. George's Church.

