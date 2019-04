POLLINA, Jerome N. "Jerry"

POLLINA - Jerome N. "Jerry"

March 30, 2019, at the age of 77; beloved husband of JoAnn (nee Corkins) Pollina; loving father of Jennifer A. (Cory Kobee) Pollina. The family will be present on Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.), where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com