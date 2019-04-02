NCCC seeks Distinguished Alumni nominees

The Niagara County Community College Alumni Association announced Monday it is seeking nominations for this year's Distinguished Alumni Award. The deadline for nominations is May 8.

The award is presented for educational achievements, career success, community involvement, and support to NCCC. The award will be presented at the NCCC Foundation Scholarship Gala on Oct. 19 in the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.

It's preferred that nominees hold NCCC degrees, although people who completed at least 50 credit hours at NCCC are officially eligible.

Applications are available at the NCCC Foundation office in the college administration building in Sanborn, by phone at 614-5910, or on the college website.