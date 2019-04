MROWINSKI, Melvin "Joe"

Passed on March 29, 2019. Loving husband of Arlene (Buczek); father of Joseph (Sandra), Jerome (Michelle), and Tammy (Craig Hurd); grandfather of three grandchildren; brother of Judith (late Ronald) Szczesniak and Carol Kyle. No prior visitation. Condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com