MORREALE, Marian J. (Dougherty)

MORREALE - Marian J. (nee Dougherty)

Of Hamburg, went home to the Lord March 31, 2019; devoted wife of the late Vincent Morreale; loving mother of Linda (late Joseph) Miller, Catherine (Kenneth) Knight, Joan (Richard) Brechtel and Vincent (Caryl) Morreale, Jr.; sister of the late Jeanne (Nelson) Hasselbeck and James (Priscilla) Dougherty; also survived by nine grandchildren and 141/2 great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Thursday 4-8 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Church, Friday at 9:30 AM. Flowers declined. Memorials to Hospice Foundation. Mrs. Morreale was a WWII Coast Guard Veteran who loved her God, family and country. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com