MENCLEWICZ, Stanley T.

MENCLEWICZ - Stanley T. Of Orchard Park, NY, March 30, 2019; beloved husband of Elaine C. (Zawistowski); loving father of Susan (Scott) Brown, Mark Menclewicz and Lisa (Robert) Tanevski; cherished grandfather of Brandon, Bryan, Jesse, Frank, Tyler and Ashley. The family will receive friends Wednesday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park. Services from the funeral home Thursday, 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY, at 10 AM. Friends invited.