Man accused of providing gun in fatal shooting charged with murder

A Buffalo man accused of providing a gun that was used in a fatal September shooting has been arraigned in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Anthony Moore, 19, also was charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

On Sept. 28, 2018, 20-year-old Brandon Williams of Buffalo was fatally shot by 18-year-old Damoni Alexander, also of Buffalo, on Lisbon Avenue. Alexander has pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in the shooting, prosecutors said.

While Alexander admitted to pulling the trigger, Moore is accused of providing Alexander with the illegal gun and encouraging him to shoot Williams during a verbal altercation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Moore was held without bail. If convicted on the charges, Moore faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.