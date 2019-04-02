Letter: Scott is indeed an odd choice to oversee health care reform

President Trump assigned Sen. Rick Scott with the task of repealing Obamacare.

Scott was the CEO of a for profit health care system in Florida.

He resigned in disgrace after his company was fined $1.7 billion for Medicare fraud.

On a recent Sunday, Scott was on “Face the Nation” and could not answer one question coherently about the consequences of repeal and replace.

The Republicans have no plan of their own, they just want to trash Obamacare.

Once again Trump only gives us his best people.

I hope people remember this when they vote in 2020.

Kenneth C. Pitman

Lancaster