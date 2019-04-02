Letter: Sanders, Pompeo hold odd notions about this president

America, rejoice! Little did we know but it has now been revealed that we elected not just a president but a man anointed by God himself as a 21st century prophet and savior.

We know this because Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says God wanted Donald Trump to win the election and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo believes Trump was put on earth to save the Jews like the Bible’s Queen Esther.

Count me as skeptical because these two adoring disciples of his holiness Donald Trump would have us believe that the Lord God, king of the universe, chose a man whose lifelong behavior is the antithesis of everything Jesus Christ taught and who has worshiped only at the altar of the almighty dollar, is actually America’s redeemer and the savior of Israel?

Apparently Sanders and Pompeo believe the word for God’s messenger is not spelled p-r-o-p-h-e-t, but rather p-r-o-f-i-t.

Richard W. Kirisits

Kenmore