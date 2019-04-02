Letter: Response to Chick-fil-A exposes far-left leanings

Amazing, Assemblyman Sean Ryan a leftist social justice lemming raising concerns over Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority’s deal with Delaware North Cos. to bring Chick-fil-A to the airport.

Ryan’s mindless babble on this topic is just another prime example of why term limits are desperately needed here in New York State along with our federal and local governments.

With all the trouble that New York State is facing (fiscally, loss of population and decaying infrastructure) it’s difficult to comprehend Ryan’s most recent bloviations about plastic bag and straw use, now about NFTA’s deal concerning Chick-fil-A.

Seems our little social justice warrior forgot about that pesky part of the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment that guarantees religious liberty. Chick-fil-A officials have never promoted hate; they’re simply observing and staying true to their religious beliefs.

Also, doesn’t the NFTA’s deal concerning Chick-fil-A simply reflect the widespread popularity of Chick-fil-A’s product offerings? A logical extension of Ryan’s thinking is that all the customers who patronize Chick-fil-A are promoting hatred!

John Ringer

Buffalo