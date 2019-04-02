Letter: Corporate greed overrides merits of self-regulation

I have been an advocate of self-regulation. However, the March 30 op-ed cartoon by Adam Zyglis (“A brief history of self-regulation…”) gives me good reason to reconsider my position.

In all cases, following disaster, the corporate executives promise that they will do everything they can to prevent another occurrence.

Yet, why did they not do everything they could to prevent the first? My best guess – money.

William D. Morrison

Hamburg