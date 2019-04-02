Lake Shore Bancorp CEO's compensation drops 13 percent

Lake Shore Bancorp president and CEO Daniel P. Reininga had total compensation of $470,023 in 2018, down about 13 percent from the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Reininga's compensation included a salary of $335,000, which was up 7 percent from the year before. His total compensation dropped mainly because he received stock awards worth $89,200 in 2017, but none in 2018.

Reininga, 60, has served as the Dunkirk-based bank's president and CEO since 2011. The regulatory filing says his salary is now $357,000.