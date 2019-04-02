KRAMER, Bruce C.

KRAMER - Bruce C. Age 87, of Arcade, NY died March 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Dick) Kramer; father of Sherry (Nick) Damiano, Stephanie (Michael) DiGiovanni, Sandy (Tony) DeGroat, Stacey (Mel) Mitchell, Scott (Nadine) Kramer, Shawn (Heather) Kramer, James (Ann) Banks and the late Kela Hartman; survived by his son-in-law: James Hartman; his sister: Ann (Samuel) Feraldi; his grandchildren: Nickolas and Kacey Damiano, Samantha O'Hanlon, Nolan Kramer, Steffanie DeGroat, Ashlee Belz, Garrett and Jolene DeGroat, Olivia Lippman, Brittany Banks, Grace and Logan Mitchell, Shawn Kramer, Jr., Corey Kramer, James Hartman, Jr., Charlie and Troy Hartman and the late Jenna Banks; his brothers and sisters-in-law: Chuck Dick, Dennis (Violet) Dick, Sharon (Jack) Tousley, Leah (Norman) Wiedeman, Shirley Rhoads, Wanda McKeon as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Preceded in death by his brothers and sisters-in-law: Betty Dick, Ronald (Sylvia) Dick, Donald (Audrey) (Marva) Dick, William Rhoads, Jack McKeon and infant Brenda Dick. Friends may call Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bruce may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.st.jude.org and Wyoming County Community Health System Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility www.wcchs.net. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com