John J. O'Connor, 80, insurance agency executive

May 8, 1938 – March 23, 2019

John J. O’Connor, an insurance agency executive, died March 23 in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga, after a period of declining health. He was 80.

Born in Buffalo, he was a 1957 graduate of Bishop Timon High School, served in the Army and attended the University at Buffalo, where he earned an associate degree in business administration in 1963. He received a certified property underwriting degree in 1974.

He began in 1965 with General Accident Insurance Co., which later became part of OneBeacon Insurance Group.

Mr. O’Connor served for 12 years as branch manager of the Buffalo office, was named resident vice president in 1990 and retired as executive resident vice president of the OneBeacon office in Amherst in 2003. He was honored as Insurance Man of the Year in 1994 by the Insurance Club of Buffalo.

An avid golfer, he was a longtime member of the Orchard Park and Brierwood country clubs. At Orchard Park Country Club, where he served on the board of directors, he won several tournaments.

He and the former Delphine “Duffy” Jendrysek, a legal secretary who worked at several Buffalo law firms, were married in 1962. She died in August 2018.

Survivors include a brother, Frank V.; and a sister, Sally Harris.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3148 Abbott Road, Orchard Park.