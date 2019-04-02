Jamestown traffic stop leads to drug, other charges

A traffic stop Tuesday by Jamestown police officers resulted in drug possession and other charges against a man wanted on outstanding bench warrants, according to Jamestown Police.

While conducting the stop, on Park Street and McKinley Avenue, officers were able to identify one of the passengers in the vehicle as 37-year-old Maurice C. Hough, of Jamestown.

Police determined Hough had outstanding warrants through Jamestown City Court.

Officers said Hough allegedly initially refused to comply when they attempted to arrest him. Hough relented and officers said they discovered he was allegedly in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine.

Hough was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and with having outstanding bench warrants, according to police.

Hough was held in Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment, police said.