HUBER - Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Pawlik)

April 1, 2019, of Eden, NY. Beloved wife of the late David; dearest mother of Jonathan (Lori), Rebecca (Anthony) Cabin, Andrew (Shawna), and the late Christopher (Sharon Opiela); grandma of Jacob, Ryan, Nicholas, Riley, McKayla, Anya, and Lara; daughter of the late Walter and Jane Pawlik; sister of Sandra (Gregory) Falsioni, Mary (late Richard) Ziobro, Carol (Joseph) Grabar, and the late Irene Pawlik; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Wednesday from 4-8 PM. Chapel Service Thursday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Betty's name.