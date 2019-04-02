Hot Dish: Shrimp scampi at Fortuna's

This Friday, skip meat in style and treat yourself to a little old-school Italian in Niagara Falls.

At Fortuna’s, 827 19th St., shrimp scampi ($23) is one of the venerable family restaurant’s pitch-perfect sautéed pastas, with layers of flavor built in the pan.

Fat shrimp are cooked long enough to contribute flavor but not to the point of vulcanization. Then there’s a salad worth of greenery, chopped scallions and parsley, along with an unflinching dose of garlic.

The acid of white wine and lemon is smoothed out with butter, blanketing the entire proceedings.

If shrimp isn’t your speed, I’d also suggest the ala marinara ($18), tomato sauce with anchovies and tuna over your choice of pasta.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.