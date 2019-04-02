Hodgson Russ attorney appointed as SUNY Erie trustee

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz has appointed of Jeffrey W. Stone, a partner with the Hodgson Russ law firm, to serve on the SUNY Erie Board of Trustees. The real estate and finance lawyer would replace trustee and former board president Dennis P. Murphy on the community college board.

“Jeffrey Stone will bring vast experience, leadership and strong counsel to the ECC Board of Trustees, and I thank him for accepting this appointment to serve our community,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz.

Stone is a member of the National Association of Bond Lawyers and has served as bond counsel to most of the school districts in the greater Western New York area. He is an active member of the New York Government Finance Officers Association

Stone’s term will expire on June 30, 2024.