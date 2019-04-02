High School Extra: St. Joe's lax tops Canisius

St. Joe’s built a 9-2 halftime lead and went in to a 14-9 victory over rival Canisius on Tuesday on the Crusaders’ field in West Seneca.

Junior attack Trey Gehen had three goals and two assists in the Marauders’ second win in two games this week. Junior mid Ryan Gorry also had three goals and two assists.

"Austin Holley’s control of faceoffs was important for us," said St. Joe’s coach Peter Hudecki. Holley won 18 of 24 faceoffs.

St. Joe’s will face Salesianum School of Wilmington, Del., at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Canisius College Demske Complex.

"They beat us by one goal last year," Hudecki said. "They usually are the No. 1 team out of Delaware."

Quakers strike back

Lancaster finally broke through the Orchard Park road block last season to win the Section VI Class A boys lacrosse champioship. The Legends defeated the Quakers, 12-9, in the sectional final and won the regular season meeting, too.

OP (4-0) is back on top for now in one of Western New York’s hottest lax rivals. The Quakers triumphed, 14-9, at Lancaster.

Shutout win for Clarence baseball

Clarence won an important ECIC I baseball early season victory over Orchard Park, 6-0, behind the pitching of senior Jon White, who shut out the Quakers on five hits. The Red Devils broke open a scoreless game with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Ryan Culhane and Jack Putney each reached base twice on a single and a walk in Clarence’s division opener.

One of the Orchard Park hits was a triple by Josh Higgins. Senior Blake Harlock took the loss.

Bishop Timon-St. Jude got shutout pitching from Sean Hayes and James Fino in a 4-0 nonleague win at Williamsville South. Alex Reinhardt had two hits and an RBI for the Tigers.

Lew-Port girls get a win

Lewiston-Porter, which went winless in girls lacrosse last season, got into the win column early this time with an 11-7 triumph over visiting Salamanca as Giuliana Nicoletti scored three times and Brianna Stack had 11 saves.

Akron Wall of Fame nominations open

The Akron Central Wall of Fame committee is accepting nominations for induction Class of 2019. Nominees must be ACS graduates of the Class of 2013 or earlier and nominated coaches must be retired from the district at least five years. Deadline to submit nominations is April 26. Forms are available at the high school main office or at akronschools.org/wall.