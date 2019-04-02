GREASART, Sheila (Bentson)

Of Holland, entered into rest on March 30, 2019; beloved wife of late Ronald Greasart; loving mother of Tracy (Mike) Dollas; grandmother of R. Stuart (Ashley) Alessi, Travis R. Alessi, Molly S. ( Nathaniel) Cole, Michael Dollas Jr., and Kendra Dollas; great-grandmother of Benjamin, Nicholas and Nathaniel; sister of late Ruth Schwab, late Gail Michalek, late Judy Matuszewski, Sue Adams, Paul (Ellie) Bentson, late John Bentson, Rita Dean, and Peggy Urban; also survived by many nieces, nephews and best friend Linda Sweet. Visitation, Saturday, April 6, 11 am - 2:30 pm, followed by a prayer service at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. "And Grace will lead me home." Condolences and Directions available at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com