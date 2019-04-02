Share this article

GM names next Lockport plant director

General Motors has named the next head of its Lockport components plant, after the automaker's last choice for the job instead left the company.

Ken Johnson will be the plant director, after serving as the assistant plant director of a GM assembly plant in Wentzille, Mo.

Johnson has been with GM for nearly 17 years, working at a number of locations. He earned a mechanical engineering degree at the University of Saskatchewan.

Johnson will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of William Tiger. GM had announced Konstantinos Katakis as Tiger's replacement in Lockport, but he instead chose to leave GM.

