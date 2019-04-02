GLICK, Arthur "Archie"

Of Buffalo, NY, March 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Patty (Levy) Glick. Devoted father of Emily and Allie Glick. Dear brother of Pamela Glick. Loving son of Margot and the late Alvin Glick. Also survived by four nephews and the best friends anyone has ever had. Funeral Services will be held at Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave., Wednesday at 2:00 PM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to Marc Ernstoff Research c/o Roswell Park Cancer Institute or Hospice Foundation of Buffalo. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Visit the family guest book at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com