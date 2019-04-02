Subscribe Today
Patrick Beilein introduced as NU Purple Eagles' coach
Patrick Beilein is introduced as the 22nd head coach of the Niagara University Purple Eagles men's basketball team on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Niagara University President Rev. James J. Maher, C.M., claps as Director of Athletics Simon Gray introduces Patrick Beilein as the 22nd head coach the NU Purple Eagles.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Director of Athletics Simon Gray introduces Patrick Beilein as the 22nd head coach of the NU Purple Eagles.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Niagara University President Rev. James J. Maher, C.M., is all smiles as Director of Athletics Simon Gray introduces Patrick Beilein as the 22nd head coach the NU Purple Eagles.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patrick Beilein is introduced as the 22nd head coach of the NU Purple Eagles.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Athletics Simon Gray introduces Patrick Beilein as the 22nd head coach of the NU Purple Eagles.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patrick Beilein is introduced as the 22nd head coach of the NU Purple Eagles.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patrick Beilein is introduced as the 22nd head coach of the the NU Purple Eagles.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Niagara University President Rev. James J. Maher, C.M., shakes Patrick Beilein's hand after he was introduced as the 22nd head coach of the NU Purple Eagles.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
John Beilein, head basketball coach at the University of Michigan, shakes his son Patrick's hand after he was introduced as the 22nd head coach of the NU Purple Eagles.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patrick Beilein is introduced at the 22nd head coach of the NU Purple Eagles.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Athletics Simon Gray is introduced Patrick Beilein as the 22nd head coach of the NU Purple Eagles.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patrick Beilein is introduced to the media as the 22nd head coach of the NU Purple Eagles.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patrick Beilein is introduced to the media as the 22nd head coach of the NU Purple Eagles.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patrick Beilein is introduced to the media as the 22nd head coach of the NU Purple Eagles.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patrick Beilein tours the men's basketball locker room for the first time after he was introduced as the 22nd head coach of the NU Purple Eagles at Niagara University's Gallagher Center.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patrick Beilein tours the men's basketball locker room for the first time after he was introduced as the 22nd head coach of the NU Purple Eagles at Niagara University's Gallagher Center.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patrick Beilein tours the men's basketball locker room for the first time after he was introduced as the 22nd head coach of the NU Purple Eagles at Niagara University's Gallagher Center.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Tuesday, April 2, 2019
Patrick Beilein, 36, was introduced as the 22nd head coach of the Niagara University Purple Eagles Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Patrick Beilein exudes optimism upon introduction at Niagara
Patrick Beilein calls coaching Niagara menu0027s basketball u0027the perfect fitu0027
