Former Sabre Ryan O'Reilly sells Middlesex home for $1.4 million

Former Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly, who was traded last summer to St. Louis, has finally sold his Middlesex Road home – nine months after heading west.

O'Reilly sold his four-bedroom house for $1.363 million to a limited liability company called 186 Middlesex LLC. The identity of the buyer could not be independently verified.

The 5,600-square-foot custom-built home was constructed by Natale Builders for Devin Piscitelli in 2010 on 0.55 acres of the former Miller Mansion property, in the midst of the Delaware Park district. It features four and a half bathrooms, a gourmet chef's kitchen with an extra large island and breakfast bar, granite countertops and Viking appliances, according to an online listing.

The master bedroom and bathroom includes a dual shower, soaking tub and fireplace, while there's also an indoor pool and spa room. Outside, the fully fenced and landscaped property has several patios, a deck, a balcony, a hot tub with a waterfall, a full sport court and a fireplace.

O'Reilly, who was originally drafted into the NHL by the Colorado Avalanche in 2009, came to the Sabres in a June 2015 trade. He has 155 goals and 267 assists in 651 regular-season games, plus seven points in 13 Stanley Cup playoff games.

He was traded to the St. Louis Blues last July in exchange for three forwards – Patrik Berglund, Vladimir Sobotka and Tage Thompson – plus a first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2021 draft.

The Blues also agreed to pay the $7.5 million bonus that he was due at the time of the trade, which the Sabres otherwise owed after July 1. O'Reilly had five seasons left on a seven-year contract through the 2022-2023 season.