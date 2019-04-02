DETWILER, David J.

DETWILER - David J. March 31, 2019; loving husband of Ginger (nee Householder-Stimson); dearest father of Michelle Detwiler, Jennifer (late Peter) Zangerle and the late Michael Detwiler; beloved grandfather of Jeremy (Natalie) and Jacob Detwiler and Evelyn and Alaina Zangerle; great-grandfather of Ryan Detwiler; dear brother of Nancy (Ron) Lister; fond uncle of Zach and Ben Lister. Family present for visitation Thursday from 3-7 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora, where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com