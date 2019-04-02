DeLORENZO, Michael J.

DeLORENZO - Michael J. Age 61 of Niagara Falls, March 27, 2019, Husband of Catherine (Muniak) DeLorenzo, father of Cheryl (Christopher) White and Diana (Harrison) Rogers. Predeceased by father Vincent DeLorenzo Jr., brother Dan DeLorenzo, father-in-law, Charles Muniak and brother-in-law Peter L. Sparks. Survived by mother Joyce (Flood) DeLorenzo, brothers John (Pam) DeLorenzo, and Glen (Maria) DeLorenzo. Also, mother-in-law Dorothy Muniak and sisters-in-law Karen (Bill) DesJardin, Pat (Dave) Hurley, Nancy (Joel Scherrer) Sparks, Cindy Carver, Janet (Mike) Follendorf, and Steve (Jeanette) Carver, also surviving are many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Friends may call Thursday from 2-4 and 6-9 PM at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 9:30 AM from Our Lady Czestochowa Church, 64 Center Ave., North Tonawanda, NY 14120. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Complete obituary at Wattengel.com