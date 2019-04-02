DAVIS-TATE, Mattie L. (Robertson)

March 29, 2019, in Newberry, SC, at age 88. Beloved wife of the late Odell Tate; devoted mother of Arthur E. (late Brudell) Davis, III, of Nashville, TN and Adelia M. (Joseph Britt) Davis, of Irmo, SC; dear sister of Laura Farrow and the late Bessie Young. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave., Buffalo and on Thursday from 11 AM - 12 PM at Durham Memorial AME Church, 174 Eagle St., where Funeral Services will follow at 12 PM. Entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Serenity Chapel Mausoleum. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com