CONSTANTINO, Anthony John "Tony"

CONSTANTINO - Anthony John "Tony"

Of Buffalo, entered into rest on March 31, 2019. Loving son of the late Alfred and Agnes Constantino; dear brother of Theresa (Roger) Bolser; also survived by loving aunts and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit The Lombardo funeral home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sherdian on Wednesday morning from 11-12 noon, a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony's memory may be made to Transitional Services, 389 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14222 or online, www.tsiwny.org. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com