CLOSS - Robert J. Of South Buffalo, at the age of 78, on March 30, 2019. Husband of the late Gloria R. (nee Maciejewski) Closs. Father of Judith J. (Dennis) Schmelzinger and Susan Holt. Grandfather of Malorie Schmelzinger. Companion of Antoinette Perna. Visitation Wednesday 3-7 p.m. at O'CONNELL-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, same location as "Norman E. Gannon & Sons", 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (823-0124), where Prayers will be recited Thursday at 10:45 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Charity Parish "St. Ambrose Worship Site", 65 Ridgewood Rd., South Buffalo, at 11:30 a.m. Cremation to follow, with private entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum. Mr. Closs was a lifetime Member of AMVETS Post 45 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Depew.