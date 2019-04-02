Cab driver robbed at gunpoint on Fulton Street

A cab driver told Buffalo police he was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning on Fulton Street, according to a police report.

The victim told officers he was dispatched to pick up a fare on Fulton, between Chicago and Louisiana streets. When he arrived at the address at about 2 a.m., he told police he was approached by a man carrying a silver pistol, according to the report.

The robber demanded money from the victim and fled the area with cash.