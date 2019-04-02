Share this article

print logo

Cab driver robbed at gunpoint on Fulton Street

|Published |Updated

A cab driver told Buffalo police he was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning on Fulton Street, according to a police report.

The victim told officers he was dispatched to pick up a fare on Fulton, between Chicago and Louisiana streets. When he arrived at the address at about 2 a.m., he told police he was approached by a man carrying a silver pistol, according to the report.

The robber demanded money from the victim and fled the area with cash.

Story topics: / /

Aaron Besecker – Aaron Besecker is a criminal justice reporter for The Buffalo News. He has been a News staff reporter since 2007.

There are no comments - be the first to comment