Buffalo's 2019 bulk trash collection starts Sunday

Buffalo’s Bulk Trash collection for spring 2019 begins Sunday in the Ellicott Council District and will continue in the Fillmore District on April 14, followed by the Niagara District on April 28.

Bulk trash items must be placed curbside on the day listed for each district.

Each property is limited to an area that is 12 feet long, 3 feet wide and 3 feet high. Excessive amounts of trash are subject to a fine.

No televisions, computers, tires, paint, construction or demolition debris or other hazardous materials are allowed.

The collection schedule for the rest of the Council districts is:

Masten - May 5

Lovejoy - May 12

South - May 19

Delaware - June 2

North - June 9

University - June 16

For more information on either program, call 311.