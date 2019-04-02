Buffalo man caught in police uniform charged with criminal impersonation

A Buffalo man who was caught in public dressed in a police uniform has been arraigned in City Court on one count of first-degree criminal impersonation, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Lemont A. Hughes, 48, was seen by police officers about 3:30 p.m. Saturday walking on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo. Hughes allegedly was dressed in a combination of police and federal agency uniforms with a vest, body camera, police badge, radio and a gun belt that held handcuffs and a fake gun.

He is scheduled to return to court Friday for a felony hearing.

If convicted on the charge, Hughes faces a maximum of four years in prison.