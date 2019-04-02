Buffalo man caught in police uniform charged with criminal impersonation
A Buffalo man who was caught in public dressed in a police uniform has been arraigned in City Court on one count of first-degree criminal impersonation, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Lemont A. Hughes, 48, was seen by police officers about 3:30 p.m. Saturday walking on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo. Hughes allegedly was dressed in a combination of police and federal agency uniforms with a vest, body camera, police badge, radio and a gun belt that held handcuffs and a fake gun.
He is scheduled to return to court Friday for a felony hearing.
If convicted on the charge, Hughes faces a maximum of four years in prison.
Story topics: Buffalo City Court/ criminal impersonation arraignment/ Erie County District Attorney's office
Share this article