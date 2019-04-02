Where Bills' strength of schedule ranks based on early projections

The Bills are expected to have the sixth-easiest schedule in the NFL next season, according to analyst Warren Sharp's calculations and based on early Vegas projected win totals.

The Bills finished 2018 with the 24th-ranked schedule, meaning a jump of 18 spots. Only the Cleveland Browns (25), Cincinnati Bengals (21) and Pittsburgh Steelers (21) have a larger disparity at this point.

According to Sharp, the New England Patriots have the easiest schedule in the league, followed by the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.

Part of Sharp's calculations include the number of opponents in each category by projected wins. The Bills have five bottom 10 opponents (Dolphins twice, Bengals, Giants and Washington) and only two top five games, both against the Patriots.

The Patriots and Eagles are the only teams to play just one top five opponent and five bottom five opponents. The Houston Texans have the most difficult schedule with four top five opponents and zero bottom five opponents.

These numbers figure to change as additional Las Vegas outlets release projected win totals. CG Technology, one of the most prominent outlets, released its projections Sunday with the Bills listed as winning six games.