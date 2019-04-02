UB's CJ Massinburg named honorable mention All-America by Associated Press

University at Buffalo guard CJ Massinburg was named an honorable Mention All-America by the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Massinburg, the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year, averaged a team-high 18.2 points per game and set the school record with 636 points for the season. He finished his career second in school history in points at 1,990.

He also made a team-high 93 three-pointers and finishes his career second in UB history with 273.

He joins Cierra Dillard, who was selected an AP honorable mention in women's basketball on Monday.

Perkins to all-star game

UB's Nick Perkins will play in the NABC All-Star Game at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Friday (4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

Perkins, the MAC's Sixth Man of the Year for the third consecutive season, averaged 14.7 points and a team-high 7.4 rebounds for UB.