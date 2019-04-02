Books for Kids campaign kicks off

A kickoff ceremony Tuesday in the Buffalo Hearing and Speech Center, 50 E. North St., marked the official start of the 24th annual Books for Kids campaign, which promotes reading by providing needy children with books of their own.

The drive, begun in 1995 as a collaboration between Project Flight Inc., SUNY Buffalo State and The Buffalo News, has distributed nearly 2.8 million books to local youngsters.

New books for children from preschool to junior high can be dropped off through the end of April at numerous locations, including all Wegmans stores in Erie and Niagara counties, all 37 Buffalo and Erie County public libraries, all Dipson Theatres and all Mattress Firm locations and all Raymour and Flanigan stores. A list of suggested children's book authors is available here.

Local media personalities will take part in a special live collection drive from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 12 in Wegmans, 5275 Sheridan Drive, Amherst.

Donations also can be made with a check to Books for Kids/Project Flight, mailed to Project Flight Books for Kids c/o Donations, 7954 Transit Road, PMB 205, Williamsville, N.Y. 14221.