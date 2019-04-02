[BN] Blitz newsletter: It's almost Bills season again

Buffalo Bills season is nearly upon us.

Not real football, mind you. Not training camp, minicamp or rookie camp, either. Not even the draft.

We're talking about the best letters of the offseason for the football-starved fan: OTAs – short for offseason team activity.

The Bills released their offseason schedule on Monday, and we're just two weeks away from the team's first organized activity of 2019. All that's allowed for the first two weeks is strength and conditioning work, so there won't even be any official passes thrown, but with UB out of the NCAA Tournament and the Sabres playing out the string, even pretend football season can't get here soon enough.

Check the date: Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander posted a photo of himself on Twitter Monday night, looking less lean than usual. "I’ve been putting in work to replace Kyle Williams as a Leader & DT!" Alexander wrote. He was kidding, of course – yesterday was April 1 – and the photo was an old one from his earlier playing days (Alexander entered the league as an undrafted 300-pound defensive tackle before shedding weight and moving positions several times). Interestingly, though, when an observer joked that Alexander's post "pretty much assures" the Bills draft a defensive tackle in the first round, Alexander replied, "Exactly!!!! Someone tell @buffalobills GM"

We 2 weeks away #BillsMafia from off-season workouts. I’ve been putting in work to replace Kyle Williams as a Leader & DT! pic.twitter.com/RmT2It8mx2 — Lorenzo Alexander (@onemangang97) April 1, 2019

Bills reportedly interested in tackle: The Bills are reportedly among a number of teams that scheduled a private meeting with Washington offensive tackle Kaleb McGary, who projects as a late first- or second-round pick.

•••

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more [BN] Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.