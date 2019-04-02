Share this article

Area College Scores (April 3)

Tuesday, April 2

BASEBALL

Cornell 8, St. Bonaventure 1

Alfred State 4-11, Medaille 2-1

ECC 11-12, SUNY Broome 1-0

Niagara CCC 21-6, Onondaga CC 2-2

Penn State Behrend at Fredonia, ppd.

Hilbert at D’Youville (2), ppd.

Tompkins Cortland CC at Jamestown CC (2), ppd.

SOFTBALL

Buffalo 3-16, Akron 4-6

Buffalo State 2-5, Fredonia 3-2

Penn State Behrend 9-10, Medaille 0-7

Pitt Bradford 9-12, Hilbert 0-6

MEN’S LACROSSE

Cleveland State 19, Canisius 10

Monmouth 7, St. Bonaventure 5

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Daemen 7, Elmira 2

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Penn State Behrend 20-25-25-25, Medaille 25-16-17-20

