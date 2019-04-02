Area College Scores (April 3)
Tuesday, April 2
BASEBALL
Cornell 8, St. Bonaventure 1
Alfred State 4-11, Medaille 2-1
ECC 11-12, SUNY Broome 1-0
Niagara CCC 21-6, Onondaga CC 2-2
Penn State Behrend at Fredonia, ppd.
Hilbert at D’Youville (2), ppd.
Tompkins Cortland CC at Jamestown CC (2), ppd.
SOFTBALL
Buffalo 3-16, Akron 4-6
Buffalo State 2-5, Fredonia 3-2
Penn State Behrend 9-10, Medaille 0-7
Pitt Bradford 9-12, Hilbert 0-6
MEN’S LACROSSE
Cleveland State 19, Canisius 10
Monmouth 7, St. Bonaventure 5
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Daemen 7, Elmira 2
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Penn State Behrend 20-25-25-25, Medaille 25-16-17-20
For Division I information
UB: www.ubbulls.com
Canisius: www.gogriffs.com
Niagara: www.purpleeagles.com
Bona: www.gobonnies.com
