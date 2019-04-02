ANGRISANO, Michael C., Sr.

ANGRISANO - Michael C., Sr. March 30, 2019, beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Cullen) Angrisano; loving father of Michele (Steve) Bjella, Joanne (Tilo) Mendiola, Patty Sue Angrisano (Carlos) Ossa, Dorothy (Daniel) Curry, Louis (Cindy nee Rossi) and Michael C. Angrisano, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Michael, Emily, Caitlin, Ricky, Marcella, Paul, Brendan, Victoria, Christopher, Maria, Lucy and Caroline; devoted son of the late Louis and Lucia (nee Magistrale) Angrisano; dear brother of Rosetta (late Angelo) Siracuse and the late Samuel and Josephine Angrisano; fond brother-in-law of Joanne (late John) Dugo and the late Robert Cullen; Uncle Mike to many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 4-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga Road), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday morning at 10:30 in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church (Main and Harris Hill). Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Online condolences at www.beachtuynFH.com