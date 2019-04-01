WOYTAS, Michael H. "Pink"

Of Lackawanna, NY, entered into rest March 30, 2019. Beloved son of Josephine Blarr and the late Lawrence Blarr, Sr. Loving brother of Bernard (Tracy) Woytas, Jr., Joseph (Jerylynn) Woytas, Robert (Colleen) Blarr, Diane (Peter) Colon, Lawrence (Burt Whistler) Blarr, Jr., Timothy (Michelle) Blarr, Sr., Jody (Lanny) Doud and the late Bernadine Woytas. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday and Wednesday from 3-7 pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., where a Funeral Service and Navy Honors will be held Thursday morning at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Charity, www.DAV.org. Please share your condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com