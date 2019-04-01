WERBOW, Allan

WERBOW - Allan March 30, 2019; husband of Myra Werbow; father of Ellis (Laurie), Rabbi Michael (Melissa) and John Werbow; brother of Dale (David) Fraser and Francie Titcomb; grandfather of Jeremy, Maya, Lev and Asher Werbow, Mason and Ben Botwin. Funeral Services Monday 1 PM, at Temple Beth Tzedek, 1641 N. Forest Rd., Williamsville 14221. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Beth Tzedek. Shiva minyans Monday 7 PM, Tuesday through Thursday, 7:30 AM and 7 PM, Friday 7:30 AM and Sunday 8:30 AM at Myra's residence. Friends are also invited to visit anytime during the day except between 5:30-6:30 PM. Share your condolences at mesnekoff.com Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.