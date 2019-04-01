Vote for the Prep Talk Girls Athlete of the Week (April 1)

We are giving readers the opportunity to choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.

You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.

Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.

To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.

Here are this week's candidates:

• Jessica DiPasquale, Nardin, softball — Struck out 14 batters in shutout of Kenmore East while batting 4 for 5 with three RBI.

• Abbie Lelito, West Seneca West, lacrosse — Scored a sock trick in win over East Aurora and followed up with five goals against McDowell to lead Indians in 2-0 start.

• Anevay Rice, Clarence, lacrosse — Netted five goals in win over Williamsville South and a hat trick at Grand Island.

• Caroline Yoder, Amherst, lacrosse — Produced nine goals and four assists in Tigers’ wins over Lew-Port, East Aurora and Frontier.