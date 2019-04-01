Vote for the Prep Talk Boys Athlete of the Week (April 1)

We are giving readers the opportunity to choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.

You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.

Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.

To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.

Here are this week's candidates:

• Calvin Klube, East Aurora, lacrosse — Netted eight goals in two wins for 3-0 Blue Devils, including a sock trick against defending Class C champion West Seneca East.

• Spencer Nyhart, Hamburg, lacrosse — Scored a sock trick in win over Williamsville North and followed up with four goals against Lockport.

• Clayton Osborne, Williamsville East, lacrosse — Tallied seven goals and two assists for unbeaten Flames in wins over Niagara Wheatfield and North Tonawanda.

• Dylan Wanat, Williamsville North, baseball — Batted 4 for 6 with four RBI and four runs scored in wins over Grand Island and Niagara Falls.