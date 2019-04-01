Tropical fish show coming to Olean Public Library

When visitors come to pick up a book next week at the Olean Public Library, 134 N. Second St. in Olean, they also have a chance to get hooked on fish.

The Allegheny River Valley Aquarium Society will hold its 2019 Aquarium/Tropical Fish Show in the library starting Monday, with bowls and tanks full of live fish, turtles, frogs and other aquatic creatures. There is no charge for admission.

Natural and novelty fish tanks will be on display and visitors can vote for their favorite. Photos are allowed.

Information will be available on the fish-keeping hobby.

The show can be seen during library hours – from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The show runs through April 13.