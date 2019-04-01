State veterans office moving from Amherst Town Hall to Clarence

The benefits office operated by the state Division of Veterans' Affairs in the Amherst Municipal Building is moving to the offices of a non-profit in Clarence.

The agency has operated at 5583 Main St. in Williamsville for at least a decade, said division spokeswoman Shannon MacColl.

The office is relocating to 8205 Main St., Suite 1, east of Transit Road, where the veterans agency WNY Heroes already is located. Both buildings provide rent-free space to the state division.

The state office helps connect veterans and their families with services provided by the local, state and federal government. Its phone number and hours of service will remain the same in the new location and the move should take place on or around April 19.

For more information, contact Robert Stutz at Robert.Stutz@veterans.ny.gov.