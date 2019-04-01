State audit recommends charter school seek more control of funds

A state audit of the financial management of Buffalo United Charter School determined that its School Board does not have enough control over its funds because of an agreement the board entered into with National Heritage Academies, according to a release from the state Comptroller's Office.

National Heritage Academies controls nearly all the revenue the school receives.

The results of an audit conducted by the Comptroller's Office recommend that the board of Buffalo United school negotiate changes in the terms of its management agreement with the private for-profit, Michigan-based company, in order to gain more control over the school's finances and periodically assess the terms and conditions of any management agreement, to ensure they are in the school's best interest.