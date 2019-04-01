SMITH, Mark "Mugsy"

SMITH - Mark "Mugsy"

March 30, 2019, of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, at the age of 57 years. Loving father of Daryn Smith, Mindy (Roland) Jimerson, Alexandra (Brandon Brant) Smith, Andrew Smith and Chanelle Smith; grandfather of 19 grandchildren; son of Rita White (Ken Twoguns) and the late Clyde Smith; brother of Michael (Janice) Smith, Rosalind Ground (Dennis Walenburg), Marion (Alisa) Smith, Claudia Smith and the late Vicky Twoguns. Friends may call Tuesday and Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main Street (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY, where funeral services will be held Thursday at 10 AM. Mugsy was a member of Local 6 Ironworkers and a member of the Turtle Clan.